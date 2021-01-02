Scientists outline steps for safely receiving Covid-19 vaccination

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Odisha reports 234 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
-
Following accounts of potential allergies to the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, scientists have outlined steps on safely receiving the second dose of the therapeutic in individuals who develop a reaction to their first dose.
The research, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, summarised what is currently known about allergic reactions to vaccines like those developed against COVID-19.
In the study, a team of experts led by allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in the US, proposed detailed advice so that individuals with different allergy histories can safely receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
After closer review of the data related to allergic reactions, the US FDA recommended that the mRNA vaccines, based on the genetic material of the novel coronavirus, be withheld only from individuals with a history of severe allergic reactions to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also advised that all patients be observed for 15 minutes post-vaccination by staff who can identify and manage such reactions.
In the review research, Aleena Banerji, MD, clinical director of the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Unit at MGH and her colleagues outlined steps on safely receiving the second dose in individuals who develop a reaction to the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"Our guidelines are built upon the recommendations of US regulatory agencies and provide clear steps to the medical community on how to safely administer both doses of the vaccine in individuals with allergic histories," Banerji said.
According to the experts, allergic reactions to vaccines are rare, with a rate of about 1.3 per 1 million people.
They said the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will have a similarly low rate of occurrence of allergic reactions.
The researchers recommend that individuals with a history of anaphylaxis to an injectable drug, or vaccines containing polyethylene glycol or polysorbate speak with their allergists before being vaccinated.
Banerji and her co-authors also suggested that vaccine clinics monitor all patients for 15 to 30 minutes to manage any allergic reactions that occur.
They said even patients with severe allergies to foods, oral drugs, latex, or venom can safely receive the COVID-19 vaccines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU