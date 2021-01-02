Assam reports 40 fresh coronavirus infections, 4 new fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
Govt allows import, export of Covid-19 vaccine without any value limitation
30 million corona warriors to get vaccine for free: Harsh Vardhan
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Learnings from first dry-run
-
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,251 with 40 more people testing positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,049, a bulletin issued by the state government's National Health Mission said on Saturday.
Four persons succumbed to the disease since Friday, taking the total death toll to 1049 with the current death rate at 0.48 per cent while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.
Forty new cases have been reported out of 15,429 tests conducted at a positivity rate of 0.26 per cent, it said.
Eighty two more patients recovered from COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,11,989. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is currently 98 per cent.
Of the total 2,16,251 COVID-19 cases, currently 3,213 are active cases, it said.
The state has so far tested 60,14,286 samples for COVID-19, including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.
Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced on Friday night that he shall discontinue the sharing of COVID updates which he has been doing daily since the first case in the state was reported on March 31 as life is back to pre-COVID times.
"For 270+ days, I've shared #COVID19 updates. With a positivity rate of below 0.5 per cent and considering life is back to pre-COVID times, including opening of schools and colleges, I shall discontinue the same, except for special updates", he tweeted.
Sarma further said that he has shared the updates for 270+ days, without a break, including on festival days with extraordinary support from health officials.
"I am told this is something that only Assam had done with such regularity. Thank you all for your faith which motivates", he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU