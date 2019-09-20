JUST IN
Business Standard

India, US can help in building more peaceful, stable world: PM at Houston

He said that it would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with him

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

pm modi
PM Narendra Modi

Donald Trump's presence at the Houston event will mark a new milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He said that it would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with him.

Referring to Indo-US relations, Modi said working together, the two nations can contribute to building a more peaceful, stable, secure, sustainable and prosperous world.

"I am confident that my visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader, and will also help impart new energy to our relations with the US," he said in his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit.
First Published: Fri, September 20 2019. 20:00 IST

