India, US can help in building more peaceful, stable world: PM at Houston

-
ALSO READ
Maldives may be Modi's first destination for bilateral visit after poll win
Vote bank politics? Modi says human beings are just numbers for Opposition
Dealing with fugitive economic offenders a strong agenda, says India at G20
State sponsorship of terrorism biggest threat world facing today: Modi
Modi lands in Maldives on his 1st foreign visit after re-election
-
Donald Trump's presence at the Houston event will mark a new milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.
He said that it would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with him.
Referring to Indo-US relations, Modi said working together, the two nations can contribute to building a more peaceful, stable, secure, sustainable and prosperous world.
"I am confident that my visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader, and will also help impart new energy to our relations with the US," he said in his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU