In pics: Army's preparedness, military drill and training with US soldiers

Soldiers of Indian and US Army take part in a counter terrorist operation during their joint exercise ' 2019'

Armies of India and the US conduct a two-week long mega military exercise in Washington, seeking to boost defence cooperation between the two countries

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat interacts with Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh and other members, at Fire & Fury Corps HQ, at Leh

Chinook and ultra-light howitzers have been acquired by India and both would be used during Exercise HimVijay in Arunachal Pradesh

Soldiers of Indian and US Army' at Lewis McCord, a US military base in Washington

The joint military exercise, 2019, started on September 5 at the Joint Base Lewis McChord

2019 is the 15th edition of the joint military exercise hosted alternately between the two countries