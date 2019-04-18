JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Polling starts in TN amidst EVM glitches, voting delayed in some booths
Business Standard

LS polls: India will be poverty free only after Cong ouster, says Rajnath

Rajnath Singh said since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress has been promising eradication of poverty

Press Trust of India  |  Amta (WB) 

Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh | Photo: @ANI

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday mocked Congress's promises to eradicate poverty, and said India will actually be freed of poverty the day it gets rid of the Congress.

Addressing an election rally here in Howrah district, Singh said since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress has been promising eradication of poverty.

"Now, Rahul Gandhi is also assuring that. The fact is the day the country becomes free of the Congress, it will also get freedom from poverty," he said.

Lashing out at the TMC in Bengal, Singh alleged that democracy has ceased to exist under its rule in the state.

"Democracy ceased to exist in Bengal. The way violence has been unleashed on opposition parties, is it a sign of democracy? In Bengal, we would fight till we restore democracy," he asserted.

Under the TMC rule, "all the three -- the mother, the motherland and the people are suffering," he said, referring to the TMC slogan of 'Ma, Maati and Manush'.
First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU