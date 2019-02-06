Indiabulls Consumer Finance Limited (BWR AA+|CARE AA STABLE) to Open Public Issue of Secured NCDs of ? 250 crore

/ --



Consumer Finance Limited (IBCFL), 100% subsidiary of Ventures Limited (IBVL), is opening a public issue of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with a base issue size of ? 250 crore and an option to retain oversubscription of another ? 2,750 crore which is within the shelf limit of ? 3,000 crore on February 04, 2019. Allotment in the issue is on a first come first serve basis.

IBCFL is a non-deposit taking NBFC registered with the RBI and the NCDs proposed to be issued under this issue have been rated AA+ by Brickwork Ratings and AA STABLE by CARE.

The NCD issue will have options of 26 months, 38 months, and 60 months maturities with an attractive coupon rate of up to 11.00% p.a., the minimum application size will be ? 10,000/-. These NCDs are proposed to be listed on both BSE and the NSE. For listed NCDs there is no TDS applicable when investors subscribe to them in Demat form.

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, A. K. Capital Services Limited, Axis Bank Limited and Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited are the Lead Managers to the issue.

IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited is the Debenture Trustee, while Karvy Fintech Private Limited is the to the Issue.

Detailed Issue Structure



Series



I*



II



III



IV



V



VI



VII



VIII



Frequency



of



Interest



Payment



Annual Cumulative Monthly Annual Cumulative Monthly



Annual Cumulative



Minimum



Application



? 10,000 (10 NCDs) across all series



Face



Value/Iss



ue Price



of NCDs



(?/NCD)



? 1,000



In



Multiples



of



thereafter (?)



? 1,000/- ( 1 NCD)



26



38



38



60



60



Tenure



months 26 months



months months 38 months



months



months 60 months



Coupon (%



per



annum)



for NCD



Holders



in



Category



I, II,



III & IV



10.75%



NA



10.40% 10.90%



NA



10.50%



11%



NA



Effective



Yield (%



per



annum)



for NCD



Holders



in



Category



I, II,



III & IV



10.75%



10.75%



10.90% 10.91%



10.90%



11.01%



10.99%



11%



Mode of



Interest



Payment



Through various mode available



Amount



(?/NCD)



on



Maturity



for NCD



Holders



in



Category



I, II,



III & IV ?1,000



?1,248.02 ?1,000 ?1,000 ?1,388.30 ?1,000



?1,000 ? 1,686.26



Put and



Call



Option



NA



NA



NA



NA



NA



NA



NA



NA



About Consumer Finance Limited



(IBCFL) is a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC registered with the RBI and a 100% subsidiary of Indiabulls Ventures Limited, a listed company. IBCFL focus primarily on providing personal loans, business loans (unsecured SME loans and secured SME loans) and other loans. The Company has a diversified Assets Under Management of Rs 10,453 crores as of December 31, 2018 and a CRAR of 37.6% with a well matched ALM. IBCFL is serving over 6 lac customers and has a presence in 124 cities across

