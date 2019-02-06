SC commences hearing on pleas seeking review of Sabarimala verdict

-
ALSO READ
In a first, 2 women enter Sabarimala temple after SC verdict
Fresh pleas on Sabarimala will be heard after earlier review petitions are decided: SC
Sabarimala row: SC refuses early hearing of review petitions
Fresh pleas on Sabarimala will be heard after review petitions decided: SC
Ayyappa devotees stage demos in Hyderabad on Sabarimala issue
-
The Supreme Court Wednesday commenced hearing on pleas seeking review of its verdict which had allowed women of all ages entry into Kerala's Sabarimala temple.
Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for Nair Service Society, opened the arguments before a five-judge bench and sought setting aside of the verdict.
The review petitions are being heard by a Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.
There are 64 cases being heard in total, out of which some are review petitions and some transfer petitions.
On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the shrine, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU