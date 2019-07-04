IndiaMART InterMESH shares make robust debut; zoom over 21 pc

-
Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH, an online marketplace for business products and services, debuted on a strong note Thursday, climbing over 21 per cent against its issue price of Rs 973.
The scrip listed at Rs 1,180, reflecting a huge gain of 21.27 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later touched a high of Rs 1,339, zooming 37.61 per cent.
On the NSE, shares opened the day at Rs 1,180.
The Rs 475-crore initial public offering of IndiaMART InterMESH was subscribed over 36 times last month.
Price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 970-973 per share.
ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Jefferies India were the managers to the offer.
