Indian-American supporters of BJP organise victory parties across US

Indian-American supporters of BJP and several other organisations held victory parties across the US to celebrate Narendra Modi's re-election in the and expressed hope that it will further enhance ties between the US and

Overseas friends of BJP (OFBJP) organised "NAMO Victory Celebrations"



here in which over 500 people, including members from local political parties and leaders from various supporting organisations participated.

OFBJP Chicago and also organised victory celebrations over this weekend and hundreds of Indian Americans participated the events.

Congratulating Modi on his stunning election victory, Indo American Chamber of Greater (IACCGH) said, "We firmly believe that the country will prosper under a strong and proven leadership of Modi and indicated that this historic win will further enhance trade and economic growth between our two democracies".

IACCGH, the voice of the Indo-American business community, has been instrumental in facilitating commerce between the US and for the last two decades.

Indian-American groups also celebrated India's election results at the House.

Greg Abbott, in a message to Indian to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that he viewed Modi's election as "very important to the future of India."



" looks forward to continuing working with you as we advance the economics of India and Texas," Abbott said.

Sylvester Turner, in a congratulatory message, invited Modi to his city in "I would like to assure you of my commitment to continue strengthening relations between Houston and India, creating more business and trade opportunities, and improving the quality of life for all that call Houston home," Turner said.

The also tweeted, "'bahut bahut badhai' on his re-election as of #India, a key trade and cultural partner with #Houston -- and invites the PM to visit America's most diverse big city! #IndianElections2019 .

