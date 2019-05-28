Indian-American supporters of BJP organise victory parties across US

-
Indian-American supporters of BJP and several other organisations held victory parties across the US to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election in the general elections and expressed hope that it will further enhance ties between the US and India.
Overseas friends of BJP (OFBJP) Houston organised "NAMO Victory Celebrations"
here in which over 500 people, including members from local political parties and leaders from various supporting organisations participated.
OFBJP Chicago and Atlanta also organised victory celebrations over this weekend and hundreds of Indian Americans participated the events.
Congratulating Prime Minister Modi on his stunning election victory, Indo American Chamber of Greater Houston (IACCGH) president Swapan Dhairyawan said, "We firmly believe that the country will prosper under a strong and proven leadership of Modi and indicated that this historic win will further enhance trade and economic growth between our two democracies".
IACCGH, the voice of the Indo-American business community, has been instrumental in facilitating commerce between the US and India for the last two decades.
Indian-American groups also celebrated India's election results at the India House.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in a message to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that he viewed Modi's election as "very important to the future of India."
"Texas looks forward to continuing working with you as we advance the economics of India and Texas," Abbott said.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, in a congratulatory message, invited Modi to his city in Texas. "I would like to assure you of my commitment to continue strengthening relations between Houston and India, creating more business and trade opportunities, and improving the quality of life for all that call Houston home," Turner said.
The Mayor also tweeted, "'bahut bahut badhai' on his re-election as prime minister of #India, a key trade and cultural partner with #Houston -- and invites the PM to visit America's most diverse big city! #IndianElections2019 .
