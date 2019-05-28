NTPC, Kahalgaon organises month-long programme for empowerment

The NTPC has launched a month-long special programme for girls to impart them valuable lessons in education, and self- defence.

A total of 120 girls from 30 villages in the group of 10-12 years are participating in the four-week residential workshop, a NTPC statement said.

The programme, which is a part of NTPC's girls empowerment mission, was inaugurated by S. Narendra,regional executive director,(East1) along with K. Sreedhar, Executive Director (Kahalgaon) & senior officials of NTPC on Monday. C Kumar, (HR) welcomed the guests.

(KhSTPP)is located in district of The power plant is one of the coal based power plants of NTPC. It has a total installed capacity of 2340 MW.

With an aim to hone the skills of girls, agency, which has experts in this kind of program and has experience of over 45 years, has been engaged.

They have designed the program with NTPC wherein girls will have tailor-made courses covering basic communication skills in Hindi & English and elementary education in Maths, Hygiene & Nutrition, yoga and sports, the statement added.

To develop their social skills, talks on gender diversity issues, group activities, movie screening on social issues, cyber safety, music, dance, theatre etc. will also be organized during course of the programme, it said.

All facilities of accommodation, clothing, fooding etc. are provided by for the entire duration.

