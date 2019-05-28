NTPC, Kahalgaon organises month-long programme for empowerment

-
The NTPC Kahalgaon has launched a month-long special programme for girls to impart them valuable lessons in education, healthcare and self- defence.
A total of 120 girls from 30 villages in the age group of 10-12 years are participating in the four-week residential workshop, a NTPC statement said.
The programme, which is a part of NTPC's girls empowerment mission, was inaugurated by S. Narendra,regional executive director,(East1) along with K. Sreedhar, Executive Director (Kahalgaon) & senior officials of NTPC Kahalgaon on Monday. C Kumar, General Manager (HR) welcomed the guests.
Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Station (KhSTPP)is located in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The power plant is one of the coal based power plants of NTPC. It has a total installed capacity of 2340 MW.
With an aim to hone the skills of girls, BAREFOOT agency, which has experts in this kind of program and has experience of over 45 years, has been engaged.
They have designed the program with NTPC wherein girls will have tailor-made courses covering basic communication skills in Hindi & English and elementary education in Maths, Hygiene & Nutrition, yoga and sports, the statement added.
To develop their social skills, talks on gender diversity issues, group activities, movie screening on social issues, cyber safety, music, dance, theatre etc. will also be organized during course of the programme, it said.
All facilities of accommodation, clothing, fooding etc. are provided by NTPC kahalgaon for the entire duration.
