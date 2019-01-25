Indian businesses most optimistic globally about rise in exports: Report

Indian businesses are most optimistic as compared to their global counterparts in terms of export expectations despite increasing economic uncertainty, according to a report.

As per Grant Thornton's International Business Report (IBR) released Friday, 54 per cent of the Indian businesses surveyed in the second half of 2018 said they expect increase in exports.

"India Inc seems to be relatively more optimistic about the future when it comes to selling prices and profitability expectations," said Vishesh C Chandiok, CEO,

Commenting on the global outlook, Global Leader, Grant Thornton International, Francesca Lagerberg, said that while global financial markets are increasingly volatile, business leaders in the real economy remain optimistic because global GDP is forecast to continue growing and they know their business will grow with it.

Despite increasing downside risk, economic fundamentals remain strong and opportunities exist, he added.

IBR is a survey of both listed and privately held businesses and it provides insight into the views and expectations of more than 10,000 businesses across 35 economies.

