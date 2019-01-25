Congress forms election panels for 5 states, 2 UTs

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, has formed election committees for Karnataka, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Chandigarh and and Nicobar Islands.

The also approved the new office bearers, executive committee and DCC chiefs for West Bengal.

While former will be the for the state, former union will for union territory Chandigarh.

Gandhi also appointed former parliamentarian Somendra Nath Mitra as of Committee. He will have four working presidents in Sankar Malakar, Nepal Mahato, and

The names of nine and nine general secretaries along with Aloke Pandey as of were also approved by Gandhi.

Gandhi approved the campaign committee of and Nicobar Territorial Congress having 221 members.

The Congress also set up a coordination committee for all these states with AICC in-charges leading them. The panel for would be chaired by Ramalinga Reddy.

The campaign committee for would be chaired by K Therie, a party statement said.

All top leaders of the state are part of the coordination and campaign committees and others have been included in media and publicity committee and election management committee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)