Indian couple on family reunion in UAE killed in accident during desert safari

An Indian couple, on their first visit to the UAE for a family reunion, was killed and five others from the same family, including two children, were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling crashed during a desert in Sharjah, according to a media report.

The couple, identified as 42-year-old and her husband 47-year-old Vinodbhai Patel, hailed from Baroda in

While Rohinibahen died on the spot, Vinodbhai Patel suffered a cardiac arrest after the collision and died a few hours later at Al Dhaid Hospital, reported.

The driver, who was from a private tour company, was speeding when he lost control over his vehicle and it flipped over multiple times on Al Nazawi Road in Madam area at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, police said, adding that he sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

The Gujarati couple came to the UAE on February 8, said Rohinibahen's Dipak Patel, a US citizen.

He was the only member of the family who rode in another car during the desert

Dipak said they were all hoping to enjoy a reunion as they had not seen each other for over 12 years.

" is my wife Vaishali's oldest sister. My wife, our kids Charmi, 13, and Manav, 9 and Rohini's younger brother, Yogesh, and his wife, Meghna, formed the holiday group," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Yogesh's wife is in a critical condition, while Dipak's wife suffered a fracture on her hip and injuries on her neck and shoulders. The two children -- and Manav -- suffered minor injuries.

