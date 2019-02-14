Three killed in lightning strikes in UP

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bareilly/Jalaun (UP) 

Three persons, including two boys, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and Jalaun districts on Thursday when lightning struck some parts of the state, police said.

Narendra (12) and Omkar (13) of Sankarpur Nagla village in Bareilly were returning home from their field in the afternoon when lightning struck, killing them on the spot, police said.

In a separate incident, Dilip Singh (32) of Jagmampur village died when lightning struck in Jalaun district, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, they added.

Two persons working in an agriculture field in Bahgalpur village were injured after lightning struck them, police said.

