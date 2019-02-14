Three killed in lightning strikes in UP

Three persons, including two boys, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's and districts on Thursday when lightning struck some parts of the state, police said.

Narendra (12) and Omkar (13) of Sankarpur Nagla village in were returning home from their field in the afternoon when lightning struck, killing them on the spot, police said.

In a separate incident, Dilip Singh (32) of Jagmampur village died when lightning struck in district, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, they added.

Two persons working in an agriculture field in Bahgalpur village were injured after lightning struck them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)