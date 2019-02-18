Indian delegation to Saudi Arabia pitches for trade cooperation

A high-level Indian delegation led by Aayog to has called for bilateral cooperation with the Gulf nation in sectors like energy, food processing, and infrastructure.

The delegation visited for two days from February 16.

It comes ahead of the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin to on February 19 and 20.

The delegation took part in Aayog-Saudi Centre for (SCISP) workshop and discussed cooperation opportunities in sectors like energy, food processing, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, mining, ICT, tourism, defence, among others.

"During this workshop, Invest Grid was launched in Saudi Arabia. Invest is setting up a dedicated team for facilitating Saudi investments in India," the Aayog said in a statement.

Six working groups have identified 40 investment, trade and business opportunities with vast potential for expansion, it said.

India's to Saudi Arabia was also a part of the delegation, the statement said.

The Saudi side was represented by senior officials from various ministries.

The bilateral trade between the during April-November 2018 stood at USD 23.24 billion, as per the statement.

