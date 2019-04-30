The arrest of Ness Wadia, heir to the 283-year-old in early March and subsequent sentencing in a over possession of drugs will have no impact on "the discharge of any of his business-related responsibilities", the said on Tuesday.

Wadia, son of industrialist and of the Kings XI Punjab cricket team, was arrested in early March at the in the northern Japanese island of according to a report in a based newspaper.

" is in The judgment is clear. It is a suspended sentence. Hence it will not impact in the discharge of any of his responsibilities and he will continue to play the role that he has done hitherto, both within the Group and outside," said.

"Customs officials at New Chitose were alerted to Mr Wadia by sniffer dogs and a search revealed that he had about 25g of what appeared to be cannabis resin in his trouser pocket," reported quoting Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The Wadia group is the parent company of various brands like Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burman Trading, Britannia Industries, budget and is the of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab.

Following the arrest in Japan, Wadia is reported to have spent a period in detention before being indicted on March 20. The handed him a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for five years.

