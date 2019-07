Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers Thursday won three silver and three bronze medals in the 2019 Cadet Asian Championship at Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan.

On day one, bouts in seven weight categories of Greco Roman style were held.

Arshad (51kg), Nitesh (92kg) and Sonu (110kg) won a silver each while Harsh (45kg), Pravin (55kg) and Ravi (60kg) bagged a bronze each.

