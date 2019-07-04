Indian archers falter at World Cup Stage IV

Indians put up a disappointing show in the Archery World Cup Stage IV here Thursday, crashing out in all the team and individual events of the recurve and compound sections.

India's medal hope from the season-ending World Cup will now be from the mixed pair events slated for Friday.

Deepika Kumari and Abhishek Verma were the only Indian archers to have made the last-16 rounds of recurve and compound sections but only to go down to their respective opponents.

Deepika had succumbed to a 0-6 loss to Chinese Taipei's Tan Ya-Ting, while Verma went down to Turkey's Suleyman Araz 148-142.

Fresh from bagging Tokyo Olympics quota at the World Championships last month, the recurve men's team made a first round exit with a 1-5 lost to Canada.

The women's team of Bombayla Devi Laishram, Madhu Vedwan and Deepika lost to Italy 0-6 in the second round.

In the compound section, the men's trio of Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan lost to their German counterparts 230-233 in the second round.

The women's team of Muskan Kirar, Swati Dudhwal and Jyothi Surekha Vennam were ousted by Turkey 229-222.

