Indian junior women's hockey team loses to Belarus senior team 4-1

India's junior women's team kicked off its tour of with a 4-1 loss to the senior women's team in Baranovichi,

High on confidence, courtesy of having won the U21 International 4-Nations, started proceedings at a very fast pace. Within the opening minutes of the match they won a penalty corner, and Gagandeep Kaur made no mistake to convert and give the lead.

After that goal though Belarus pulled up their socks and hit back with a penalty corner of their own. Sviatlana Bahushevich converted to draw them level. The two teams went into the break level on a goal apiece.

After a frenetic first quarter both teams settled down in the second, and as a consequence, the pace of the game dropped considerably. Belarus won the first PC of the period and scored the goal to give them a 2-1 lead they would take into half time.

The third quarter started with hoping to take more control of the game in midfield and draw themselves level. Belarus though scored via a PC conversion in the opening minutes of the period, making the score 3-1.

In a productive period they scored another to extend their lead to 4-1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)