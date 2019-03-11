Indian looses leg in Myanmar landmine blast

A 36-year-old man belonging to the Chakma community was severely injured Monday after he wandered into and stepped on a landmine, official sources in south Mizoram's district said.

The incident occurred at a jungle in the neighbouring country near the Indo- border's boundary pillar number two, the sources said.

The man along with two others, all residents of Bangdukbanga village, wandered into while looking for

He was severely injured when a landmine exploded after he accidentally stepped on it, the sources said, adding, the 36-year-old man lost his right leg in the blast.

The two others accompanying him escaped unhurt, the sources said.

The injured, identified as Berona, was taken to the at Parva village, they said.

Efforts were on to take Berona to district hospital in a helicopter, they added.

