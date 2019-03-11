Disabled voters in dire need to get transport facility on LS polling day: Delhi CEO

In keeping with the of 'leaving no voter behind', the CEO office will provide transport facility to differently-abled residents who, otherwise have no means to travel to polling booths, senior officials said on Monday.

Delhi's told reporters that "persons with disability are marked in the electoral roll too".

"In pursuit of the of 'leaving no voter behind' and with special focus on persons with disabilities, transport facility will be provided to differently-abled residents of the city who, otherwise have no means to travel to polling booths," he said.

Asked if all the differently-abled persons would get that facility, he said, "No, only those in urgent need and people who have otherwise no means to travel will get that facility".

said people who have rendered incapacitated and living alone would benefit from this provision.

Singh said, at booths, assured minimum facilities are provided and for the disbaled ramps and wheelchairs are given.

"For visually-impaired, voter slips would be provided in Braille," he said.

Braille is a script with raised dots that can be read with the fingers by people who are blind or who have low vision.

As part of its strategy framework for 'accessible elections', the commission has told all chief electoral officers to issue accessible photo voter slips with Braille to voters who are visually-impaired or blind.

Electronic voting machines already have the Braille feature. The ballot paper pasted on the machine with name and symbol of candidates is Braille-enabled.

The also plans to provide Braille election photo identity cards to visually challenged voters across the country.

A mobile app 'PwD' for persons with disabilities has also been developed by the for mapping of voters who are disabled.

The will begin on April 11 and will be held in seven phases till May 19, followed by counting of votes on May 23.

The Lok Sabha polls in are due on May 12. has seven Lok Sabha seats and 70 assembly constituencies.

Singh said polling stations will be established at 2,696 locations, adding a total of 13,816 polling stations would be set up with a model polling station in each assembly constituency.

There are nearly 1.39 crore voters in the electoral roll of the national capital till date, an increase of nearly two lakh from the corresponding figure on January 18 this year.

