Sunny day in Delhi, max temp settles at 28.4 degrees Celsius

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant and sunny morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the MeT Department said.

A partly cloudy sky with strong surface was observed through the day.

The maximum temperature settled around 28.4 degrees Celsius, a MeT Department official said.

Sunday's maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 27 and 10.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 20:59 IST

