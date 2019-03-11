Sunny day in Delhi, max temp settles at 28.4 degrees Celsius

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant and sunny morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the MeT Department said.
A partly cloudy sky with strong surface was observed through the day.
The maximum temperature settled around 28.4 degrees Celsius, a MeT Department official said.
Sunday's maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 27 and 10.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU