Indian man's body repatriated four months after his death in UAE: Report

The body of an Indian man in the UAE has been repatriated after a four month long search for his family in India, according to a media report.

Hailing from Madhya Padesh, Yusuf Khan Rashid Khan,50, was found dead on April 12, 2018 in the old workers accommodation in Ajman's area and kept in the mortuary since then.

Death certificate by the of revealed that the worker was intoxicated at the time of death and said to have committed suicide.The deceased did not have any document except a copy of his visit visa, making it impossible to trace his next of kin, reported.

As none came forward to claim the body for weeks, the police apprised the of (CGI) in Dubai, and the in Ajman on July 4, it said.

Roop Sidhu, of the Indian Association, said that they could not find anyone from Khan's family in the first address of Ujjain in that was given by the Consulate.

The of his death was even announced at a local mosque in Ujjain; however, no one came forward, Sidhu was quoted as saying in the report.

Later, the Indian Consulate in pulled out Khan's passport application where another address was mentioned.

"The second address was in a place called Nagda, 59km away from Ujjain. Finally, helped me to reach to his family. The police traced them in two hours.

They alerted the family about Khan's death," the reported quoted Sidhu as saying.

He said that the family was completely unaware of Khan's death.

They thought he (Khan) had gone to the Gulf to look out for a job," Sidhu said, adding that to the shock of the Indian officials, the family refused to take responsibility of the body as they are from an extremely poor background.

However, the Indian Consulate agreed to pay for all expenses incurred in his repatriation and accordingly the body left from on August 23 to reach Ujjain the next day.

