Mumbai Suburban District, India Post tie-up for fast delivery

Students in suburban areas of will now be able to receive certificates at their doorsteps.

The Suburban District collectorate has tied up with for delivery of various certificates issued by government authorities within two days, an said Sunday.

Suburban District belongs to the Konkan division of Maharashtra, having its headquarters at Bandra, a suburb of the city. The administrative limits of the district are from to Dahisar, Kurla to Mulund and Kurla to Trombay.

The decision to tie-up with for speedy delivery of these documents is aimed at easing the hardships of people, specially students and senior citizens, Mumbai Suburban district told

"At the start of the academic year, there is a huge rush of students to obtain various certificates, like of caste, non-creamy layer, and proofs of age, nationality, domicile and income. This puts tremendous pressure on the administrative system," Kurve told

"To ease the pressure, the Mumbai Suburban District collectorate has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with department for doorstep delivery of certificates within 48 hours," he said.

Another unique feature added to certificates is the insertion of the applicant's photograph to check malpractices and curb the role of middlemen, the said.

In order to ease the pressure, the suburban district collectorate had organised 22 mega camps in June this year in Borivali, Andheri and Kurla areas of the district, which evoked good response from members of the public, he said.

"Over 2,000 applicants (students) were handed over relevant certificates for admission purposes," he said.

Separate mega camps were organised by the collectorate for elderly people as well, he added.

