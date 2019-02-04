Indian media not allowed into conference addressed by Pak foreign minister in UK parliament

The Indian media was not allowed entry into a global conference, which was projected as an 'open' event, addressed by Pakistani in a committee room in the UK House of on Monday.

The International Conference on was billed as an event to express "solidarity" with the people of

Chaired by Rehman Chishti, a Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-born Conservative Party MP, the event was organised by the (APPG) on

There was restricted access allowed into what had been projected as an open conference.

had registered strong opposition over Qureshi being allowed to address such a meeting within the complex.

The event was attended by Pakistani-origin British MPs and peers, including and British Sikh Labour Party MP, Tan Dhesi, was among the few Indian-origin parliamentarians seen entering the room.

The (MEA) had earlier said that has "strongly" taken up the issue with the UK and hopes "they do understand our objections to proposed conference and take appropriate action".

In response, the had said Qureshi was not an official guest as he was on a private visit to Britain.

"The UK's longstanding position is that it is for and to find a lasting political resolution to the situation in Kashmir, taking into account the Kashmiri people's wishes. Members of Parliament are independent of the government; it is for individual members to decide who they meet and for what purpose," a (FCO) source said in reference to the controversial meeting.

The UK event coincided with the " Solidarity Day", observed by on February 5. A rally is planned at by separatist groups on Tuesday, with UK-based Kashmiri Hindu outfits planning a counter-protest.

"UK Hindus strongly oppose this rally as it is dangerous and threatens the measures to rehabilitate Kashmiri Hindus back to their homeland," said the Indo-European Kashmir Forum, an umbrella body representing Indian community groups.

