Air India apologises after passenger finds cockroach in food served during flight

Two days after one of its passengers found a cockroach in the served aboard a Bhopal- flight, on Monday apologised and said it has initiated "corrective action internally".

"We sincerely apologise for the incident where our valued pax (passenger) had a disappointing experience with the meal served on board our Bhopal- flight. always endeavours to ensure our pax enjoy our services," it issued a statement on

Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, who was on the the plane heading to from Bhopal, tweeted on Saturday he was served idli-vada-sambar during the flight and it had a cockroach in it. He also posted a picture of the served where a cockroach could be seen.

"We have taken serious note of the incident and immediately issued a strong notice to the caterer concerned. Air India has zero-tolerance policy in this respect and has initiated corrective action internally. Our senior officials are in touch with the aggrieved passenger," the tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)