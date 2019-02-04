Air India apologises after passenger finds cockroach in food served during flight

-
Two days after one of its passengers found a cockroach in the food served aboard a Bhopal-Mumbai flight, Air India on Monday apologised and said it has initiated "corrective action internally".
"We sincerely apologise for the incident where our valued pax (passenger) had a disappointing experience with the meal served on board our Bhopal-Mumbai flight. Air India always endeavours to ensure our pax enjoy our services," it issued a statement on Twitter.
Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, who was on the the Air India plane heading to Mumbai from Bhopal, tweeted on Saturday he was served idli-vada-sambar during the flight and it had a cockroach in it. He also posted a picture of the food served where a cockroach could be seen.
"We have taken serious note of the incident and immediately issued a strong notice to the caterer concerned. Air India has zero-tolerance policy in this respect and has initiated corrective action internally. Our senior officials are in touch with the aggrieved passenger," the airline tweeted.
