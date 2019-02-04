Cops seek to curb drunken driving, but small bars open till

A Monday said while on one hand bars near liquor shops are allowed to serve till late in the night, on the other police ask people not to drive vehicles in an inebriated condition.

There is a contradiction that while 'ahatas' (small restaurants for drinking alcohol) in the state are allowed to serve liquor till late in the night, police launch campaigns against drunken driving, said Jitu Patwari, the for Sports and Youth Welfare.

'Ahatas' were set up near liquor shops to stop people from drinking in the open.

He was speaking after launching a programme related to the Road Safety Week here.

Patwari said, "Main dekh raha hoo ki police ne jagah -jagah board laga rakhe hai ki log sharab peekar vahan na chalaye. Lekin iska doosra paksh dekhe to pata chalta hai ki sharab ki har dukan me ahata hai. In ahaton me logon ko rat 10 baje tak sharab pilai jati hai aur ye log (nashe me) sadak par vahan chalate hai."



(I have seen the police have put up boards with message against drunken driving. But on the other side, there is an ahata in every liquor shop. Liquor is served in these ahatas till 10 pm and these people then drive on the road).

"We should think how can we improve this situation," the said.

and administrative officials of the city were present during the programme.

Patwari also raised the issue of corruption in traffic police and said the department's image gets sullied by it.

"Bribery and corruption during the enforcement of traffic rules is an important part of this issue. If this aspect is addressed by you (police officers), then 50 per cent of negative perception about the police department can be tackled," he said.

The minister, however, immediately clarified that his words do not mean all police personnel are involved in corruption.

"But act of some people (in the department) bring infamy to all," Patwari said.

The minister also announced that the subject of road safety would be included in the curriculum of schools and colleges in the state.

