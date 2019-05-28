Lounge, transit hotel at Bengaluru airport to partially shut from June

Lounge and facilities at the Bengaluru will remain partially shut between June this year and March 2021, owing to the refurbishment work which commences from the next month, said Tuesday.

The refurbishment project will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, Bengalore International Ltd (BIAL) said in the release.

"Starting June 1, parts of the domestic and international lounges and would be closed," said.

Billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group-promoted Bengaluru currently has four lounges -- two in international security hold area (SHA) and the other two in the domestic SHA.

"Our vision is to improve lounge facilities to enhance the of our passengers. The new lounge concept is aimed at providing the ultimate hospitality experience," said Kenneth R, chief commercial officer,

The refurbishment work will be executed in two phases spanning 18-20 months, a BIAL said adding the AGL (above-ground level)lounge in domestic and international SHA will remain close from June 1 till April 31, 2020.

The Plaza premium lounges in the international and domestic will not be available for services between April 1 and March 31, 2021, he said.

The new lounge operator, a joint venture between and (TFS) India, will take over operations of the facilities, BIAL said adding that all the four lounges will resume operations in a phased manner.

Once the refurbishment of the facilities is completed, the users will have a new and exclusive lounge and experience, the release said.

