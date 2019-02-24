Indian-origin students in Singapore develop device for automatic watering of plants

Two Indian-origin students in have developed a device which enables automated watering of plants to ensure the plants don't suffer while you are away at work or vacations.

and Aekas Singh Gulati, class eight students at the (GIIS) here, said they used to get disturbed to see their plants wilted or dead after being back from a vacations and decided to find the solution for the problem.

The students, who were born here, say they have tested the idea at their grandparents' home in as well and the geography does not make much difference to the efficiency of the device.

"We have used a moisture sensor with hygrometer detector which has been connected to a two litres water tank and a water pump motor. A battery and a liquid crystal display completes the functioning," Bansal told

"So when the water tank is filled and the connecting pipe left in the pot, the moisture sensor detects when the water is needed and the motor pumps water from the tank which will have to be filled every two weeks. If there are multiple pots as many number of pipes can be connected to the device," he added.

The duo was also selected to display their device at the Young Innovators Programme at

The students who are working on commercial viability of the device have estimated its cost at 9 dollars (Rs 470).

"We are now trying to add a wifi enabled circuit board to it with module which will automatically link our to the device and we can monitor watering of our plants using an app," Gulati said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)