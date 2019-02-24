MSI starts service campaign for 3,757 units of Baleno to inspect ABS software

India is undertaking service campaign for 3,757 units of its premium hatchback to inspect and update modified software in actuator assembly ABS, a key part of braking system.

The service campaign will cover manufactured between December 6, 2018 and February 4, 2019, the company said in a customer notice on its website.

An ABS (anti-lock braking system) actuator is a that communicates with the ECU (engine control unit) to control brakes under emergency situations.

The company said it wasn't a recall as there is no safety concern involved in this case.

"Service campaigns" are undertaken globally by automobile companies to rectify faults that may cause inconvenience to customers, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)