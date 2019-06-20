Indian retaliatory tariffs to hit Californian farmers: Congressman

The retaliatory tariffs imposed by on several American products - particularly agricultural items like walnut, and apple - will badly hit millions of farmers in California, an influential American lawmaker said Thursday.

announced a hike in on as many as 28 US products, including almond, apple, pulses and walnut, in response to higher tariffs imposed by on Indian products like and aluminium.

The commerce ministry on Friday made public India's intention to go ahead with imposition of duty on American products, a move had previously deferred in the hope of striking a trade deal.

"This trade war can't be fought at the expense of farming communities," T J said as farmers in have started reaching out to the lawmakers and the on the adverse impact they are facing due to the trade war between and the

"70 percent tariffs on CA's top crops are India's latest strike in the needless Trump trade war. Not seeing any 'winners' yet, but the could lose MILLIONS," said.

from the said had picked a needless fight with India, over and aluminum imports, which were never an issue before.

"Now, with India's retaliatory tariffs: $650-mn exports of growers hurt due to Indo-US trade tiff," she said.

"India should lower many tariffs and become a more open market. But the and aluminum tariffs we have applied -which have prompted the new retaliatory tariffs delayed for months - came out of nowhere and we did not have to do this," Ayres said.

According to Association, India is the largest importer of US almonds, with 2018 exports exceeding USD 500 million.

India was also the number two market for apples and a top ten market for walnuts within the 2017-2018 year, it said.

"In light of these new trade damages, the has indicated it will adjust assistance for these affected commodities within the second forthcoming trade mitigation package; details on what such adjustments will look like are expected in the coming weeks," the organisation said in a statement.

is engaging with on this matter, as well as with the US Trade Representative's office on this new trade pressure, its impact on growers, and the need for a quick resolution to all existing trade conflicts, a said.

