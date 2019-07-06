Indian trio misses cut in Irish Open

The Indian trio of Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma and SSP Chawrasia exited early from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after all three of them missed the halfway cut.

Bhullar, who opened with a solid 67, was erratic in his second round 75 while Sharma and Chawrasia shot identical 72-71.

The cut fell at one-under and 66 players made it.

On the third day, Robert Rock, whose last win was at the 2012 Abu Dhabi Championships, blazed the Lahinch Golf Club with 10-under 60 that took him to 13-under 197 and gave him a three-shot lead in the clubhouse.

Many others were yet to complete.

Jon Rahm (64) had also finished and he was eight-under and tied fourth, as Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Bernd Wiesberger were at 10-under and nine-under but were yet to complete their third round.

Earlier late on Friday, South African Zander Lombard continued his love affair with links golf as he carded a second round 67 to take the halfway lead at nine under total following his 64 in the first.

He was one stroke clear of Englishman Eddie Pepperell, who signed for a second round 67 for an eight under total.

