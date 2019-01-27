One killed as two trucks collide

A 19-year-old was killed Sunday as his truck rammed into another from behind on Shaheed Path under station area here.

SHO said, "The accident took place at around 5.30 am, when a Bihar-bound truck carrying rammed into another truck, plying ahead of it and carrying gravel."



The of the Bihar-bound truck died on the spot, said the SHO, identifying the victim as Khalid, a resident of Alwar in



Dwivedi said the accident took place as the truck plying ahead of the victim's vehicle suddenly changed its lane, veering off to its right.

He added that a case has been registered in this regard and investigations are going on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)