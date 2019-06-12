IndiGo enters China, to start flights on Delhi-Chengdu route from Sept 15

Announcing its entry into the Chinese market, low-cost carrier Wednesday said it will start its daily non-stop flight on the Delhi-Chengdu route from September 15 onwards.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, said,"This is truly a milestone moment for all of us at India is witnessing a much higher growth rate with respect to aviation and currently, the India-China route is underserved by Indian carriers."



"China is a market with immense potential and holds prominent trade, cultural and tourism values. We hope to further strengthen this relation by announcing our entry into China," he added.

While the low-cost carrier is operating on five other in Asia, the new flight from September 15 will make Chengdu the airline's 19th international destination.

"This will be the first non-stop service between Chengdu and India," IndiGo, which is India's largest airline with around 50 per cent share in domestic passenger market, said in a statement.

IndiGo said that it would be opening the sale of tickets for flights on the Delhi-Chengdu route as soon as it secures "the requisite regulatory approvals".