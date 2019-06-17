JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Lenders decide to refer Jet Airways for bankruptcy proceedings
Business Standard

IndiGo places $20-bn engine order for future fleet of 280 Airbus aircraft

IndiGo has been a CFM customer since 2016 and currently operates a fleet of 17 A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IndiGo

Budget carrier IndiGo Monday announced that it has placed a $20-billion order for LEAP-1A engines with US-based CFM International to power its future fleet of 280 narrow body aircraft.

Calling it the "largest ever single engine order in history", the airline said that "delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo is scheduled in 2020."

IndiGo has been a CFM customer since 2016 and currently operates a fleet of 17 A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines.

"We are pleased to partner with CFM for our next batch of Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft," said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 230 aircraft. Out of these 230, the airline said that 215 aircraft belong to Airbus "A320/321 family".
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU