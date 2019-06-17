IndiGo places $20-bn engine order for future fleet of 280 Airbus aircraft

Monday announced that it has placed a $20-billion order for LEAP-1A engines with US-based to power its future fleet of 280 narrow body

Calling it the "largest ever single engine order in history", the said that "delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo is scheduled in 2020."



has been a CFM customer since 2016 and currently operates a fleet of 17 A320ceo powered by CFM56-5B engines.

"We are pleased to with CFM for our next batch of A320neo and A321neo aircraft," said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Acquisition and of

IndiGo has a fleet of over 230 aircraft. Out of these 230, the said that 215 aircraft belong to "A320/321 family".