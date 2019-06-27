IndiGo starts daily flights on Kolkata-Prayagraj, Raipur-Prayagraj, Kolkata-Jabalpur routes

IndiGo Thursday commenced daily flights on three new routes of Kolkata-Prayagraj, Raipur-Prayagraj and Kolkata-Jabalpur, the airline said.

The Kolkata-Prayagraj route and Raipur-Prayagraj route come under the UDAN scheme of the Central government, which aims to enhance regional connectivity with under-served and unserved airports in India.

"The new routes will be serviced by an ATR aircraft," IndiGo said Thursday.

ATR aircraft are run on turboprop engines and have less than 100 seats in it.

Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo William Boulter said, "As part of our continued focus to enhance point-to-point connectivity, we are pleased to commence operations on these six routes connecting Kolkata, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Raipur and Jabalpur."



IndiGo, in a statement, said, "The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline's connectivity in the Tier-2 cities with fares starting from Rs 1,999.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)