Jayant Agro Q3 FY19 PAT at 14.44 Cr.

Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd., one of the largest manufacturers of and in the world, announced its financial result for the third quarter (Q3 FY19) ended December 31, 2018 and nine months (9M FY19) ended December 31, 2018.

Jayant agro delivers a strong PAT of INR 14.44 Crore for Q3 FY19. The company reported consolidated revenue of INR 600.25 Crore for the quarter, up by 7% QoQ. The consolidated PBT for the quarter was Rs. 22.97 Crore, up by 8% QoQ.

The company continues its growth momentum in the nine-month financial performance by posting a consolidated revenue of INR 1,794 Crore and PAT of INR 44.36 Crore in 9M FY19 as compared to revenue of INR 1,885 Crore and PBT of INR 44.13 Crore in 9M FY18.

Commenting on the results, Abhay Udeshi - at Jayant Agro Group, said, "The company has given a stable performance this year and has retained its leadership position. The outlook for the company remains positive. We are optimistic about specialty demand growth in international markets.

