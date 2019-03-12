Indonesia's Lion Air postpones accepting delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8

Indonesia's said Tuesday it was postponing taking delivery of four new 737 MAX 8 jets after the latest crash involving the

The low-cost carrier -- Southeast Asia's biggest by fleet size and a major customer -- said the jets had been on order for delivery this year, but the company is now re-evaluating the situation.

"We will evaluate the planes which were supposed to be delivered this year and for the moment will not take them," Lion Air's told AFP.

On Sunday an Ethiopian 737 MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board.

It came after a jet of the same model crashed in in October, killing all 189 people on board.

The announcement comes a day after said it was grounding 11 MAX 8 jets from Tuesday, and that the plane would remain grounded until it was cleared by safety regulators.

Lion Air currently operates 10 Max 8 jets, part of a then-record USD 22 billion order from Boeing made in 2011.

The other Max 8 is flown by national carrier

