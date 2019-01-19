JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HC rules in favour of pregnant woman aspiring for cop's post

Plea on Jagan attack case will be taken up in regular course: AP HC
Business Standard

Info about land bank available online to facilitate investors: HP CM

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

The Himachal Pradesh government has created a land bank for industrial allocation with the information regarding it available on the Revenue Department website, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

This is a major step which would help the interested entrepreneurs in getting information about the availability of land as per their choice on one click, he added.

Thakur said the government is making all out efforts to attract investment in various sectors and it is for the first time in the history of the state that a global investors' meet is being organised here.

Presiding over a review meeting on global investors' meet here, he said the meet would be held at Dharamshala in Kangra district on June 10 and 11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 21:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements