Info about land bank available online to facilitate investors: HP CM

-
ALSO READ
Himachal CM announces scholarships to 20 topper students of orphanages in state
HP CM alleges previous govt of neglecting development of state
HP has made rapid stride in field of education, 2nd highest literacy rate in country: Thakur
Make law to confiscate property of drug peddlers: HP Cong to CM
Himachal on fast-track to inclusive growth: CM
-
The Himachal Pradesh government has created a land bank for industrial allocation with the information regarding it available on the Revenue Department website, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.
This is a major step which would help the interested entrepreneurs in getting information about the availability of land as per their choice on one click, he added.
Thakur said the government is making all out efforts to attract investment in various sectors and it is for the first time in the history of the state that a global investors' meet is being organised here.
Presiding over a review meeting on global investors' meet here, he said the meet would be held at Dharamshala in Kangra district on June 10 and 11.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU