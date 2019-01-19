CG officer dies while undergoing diving training

An of the Indian Coast Guard has died after suffering near on January 15 while undergoing diving training here, a Defence release said Saturday.

Commandant Mohit Dalal, 28, was posted on board based at and was attached to Diving School, Naval Base, Kochi for 'Ship's Diver' course.

Following the near drowning, he was immediately admitted to the naval hospital, INHS Sanjivani, where despite their best efforts, doctors were unable to revive him and he died late evening on Friday, the release said.

Rear AdmiralR J Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, along with senior officers of the and Indian Coast Guard, laid wreaths in homage to the at a solemn ceremony at the Ernakulam Government Hospital, Saturday, it said.

is survived by his parents and a younger brother.

The last rites would be conducted with full military honours at his hometown, Narela in

The accident is under investigation by a Board of Inquiry, the release said.

