Infosys inks strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe

India's second largest IT services firm Infosys Monday said it has signed a long-term strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE).

As its IT services partner, Infosys will help TMHE in its digital transformation journey, providing application services, digital workplace, infrastructure management and a dedicated data centre operation, a statement said.

"By offering end-to-end services leveraging our deep expertise in executing complex programs, we will assist TMHE modernise its legacy applications, bolster agility and drive efficiencies," Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said.

IAN invests Rs 3.5 cr in ed-tech start-up* Indian Angel Network (IAN) Monday said it has invested Rs 3.5 crore in

The Trivandrum-based start-up will utilise the infused capital to enhance and diversify its offerings as well as to bolster its sales and marketing operations, a statement said.

The round was led by KRS Jamwal, Ankit Somani and Mitesh Shah with Ankit Somani joining the company board to help the start-up scale further, it added.

Founded in 2016 by Rajan Singh, focuses on delivering teacher-less and mathematics coaching to school students in tier II and III cities at affordable prices.

UrbanClap expands services to Abu Dhabi



* Online services marketplace UrbanClap Monday said it has launched its services in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

With this expansion, Urbanclap now provides its service across 10 cities in India and two cities in the UAE (apart from Dubai).

"The Middle East as a market is highly developed which provides a high-paced lifestyle, enjoys significant infrastructure capabilities and regulations," the company said in a statement.

UrbanClap plans to initiate operations in Abu Dhabi with over 20 service partners by offering five services and will add more services later.

