Golden Punch: Indian women pugilists shine in Junior Tourney in Germany

India's junior women pugilists clinched seven medals, including five gold, while the team was adjudged the best of the tournament in the Black Forest Cup in Villingen, Schwenningen,

Haryana's Neha (54kg) and Karnataka's Anju Devi (50kg) claimed the honours of best of the tournament respectively.

Tamanna (48kg), Anju, Neha, H. Devi (57kg), and (60kg) returned with gold medals out of the 13-member Indian squad that had participated, the said in a press release.

While Tamanna faced some stiff resistance from Daria of before she registered a 4-1 win, Neha was dominant in her win over Lithuania's by RSC in Round 1.

Anju demolished Fatima of 5-0. and Preeti were equally impressive in the 57kg and 60kg summit showdowns respectively. While the former blanked Varga Beata of 5-0, the latter outsmarted Tutal Lutfiye of by a similar scoreline.

In 52kg, Tannu narrowly went down fighting 2-3 to Lara of Germany to settle for the silver medal. Aashreya Dinesh Naik, however, could not do much in 63kg against local hope who proved too strong in a 5-0 result.

Ten countries including India, Ukraine, Germany, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Hungary, Lithuania, Mongolia, Greece, and took part in this tournament. India's powerful performances helped the contingent win the best team trophy.

