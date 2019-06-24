Golden Punch: Indian women pugilists shine in Junior Tourney in Germany

India's junior women pugilists clinched seven medals, including five gold, while the team was adjudged the best of the tournament in the Black Forest Cup in Villingen, Schwenningen, Germany.
Haryana's Neha (54kg) and Karnataka's Anju Devi (50kg) claimed the honours of best boxer and promising player of the tournament respectively.
Tamanna (48kg), Anju, Neha, H. Ambeshori Devi (57kg), and Preeti Dahiya (60kg) returned with gold medals out of the 13-member Indian squad that had participated, the Boxing Federation of India said in a press release.
While Tamanna faced some stiff resistance from Daria of Ukraine before she registered a 4-1 win, Neha was dominant in her win over Lithuania's Kara Kornelija by RSC in Round 1.
Anju demolished Fatima of Germany 5-0. Ambeshori and Preeti were equally impressive in the 57kg and 60kg summit showdowns respectively. While the former blanked Varga Beata of Hungary 5-0, the latter outsmarted Tutal Lutfiye of Germany by a similar scoreline.
In 52kg, Tannu narrowly went down fighting 2-3 to Lara of Germany to settle for the silver medal. Aashreya Dinesh Naik, however, could not do much in 63kg against local hope Heck Jenin who proved too strong in a 5-0 result.
Ten countries including India, Ukraine, Germany, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Hungary, Lithuania, Mongolia, Greece, and Poland took part in this tournament. India's powerful performances helped the contingent win the best team trophy.
