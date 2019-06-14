GOQii resolves 'deep discounts' issue with Flipkart; to start selling bands on e-com platform

Walmart-owned and Friday said they have amicably resolved their legal dispute where the had alleged that its products were being sold on the at deep discounts.

Last month, had taken the legal recourse against the over the deep discount issue.

A had, as an interim measure, ordered sales of devices to be halted on Following the resolution now, GOQii fitness bands will return on platform "in the next few days", GOQii founder and told

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the said: "We are pleased that GOQii products will be back on the Flipkart platform. Flipkart and GOQii have been in constant communication and have resolved the issue."



The two sides remained tight-lipped about the terms of the settlement.

"Flipkart engaged with us in a transparent way and their team worked on a resolution benefitting the brand and the customers. We look forward to a continued fruitful association and help serve millions of Flipkart customers in a better way," Gondal said.

The company is a customer-focused marketplace that works closely with brands and seller partners to ensure that all policies are aligned to industry standards and are in compliance with all the applicable Indian laws, Adarsh Menon, at Flipkart said.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy on incidents that impact customer trust. In the last few days, we have ensured constant engagement with GOQii to resolve any differences and we are glad that the brand will be back on Flipkart," he added.

