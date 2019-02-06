JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Odisha policemen to go on strike from Friday

WB Cong demands arrest of those involved in chit fund scams
Business Standard

Injured Starc likely to miss India tour

Press Trust of India  |  Melbourne 

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is likely to miss Australia's upcoming limited-overs series against India due to injury, according to reports.

According to News Corp, Starc, who was named man of the match for taking 10 wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka, suffered from a soft tissue injury in his upper body and is likely to miss the India series.

Pacer Jose Hazlewood is also a doubtful starter for ODI tours as he is recovering from a back injury sustained during the Test series against India.

Australia will announce the team for the two-match T20I and five-match ODI series against India on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 22:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements