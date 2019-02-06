JUST IN
Calcutta High Court gets five additional judges

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Five additional judges were appointed on Wednesday to the Calcutta High Court.

Separate Law Ministry notifications said the judges will have a tenure of two years.

Those appointed were Saugata Bhattacharyya, Manojit Mandal, Tirthankar Ghosh, Hiranmay Bhattacharyya and Md Nizamuddin.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years after which they are elevated as permanent judges based on their performance.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 22:45 IST

