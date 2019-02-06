Calcutta High Court gets five additional judges

Five additional judges were appointed on Wednesday to the

notifications said the judges will have a tenure of two years.

Those appointed were Saugata Bhattacharyya, Manojit Mandal, Tirthankar Ghosh, Hiranmay Bhattacharyya and Md Nizamuddin.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years after which they are elevated as permanent judges based on their performance.

