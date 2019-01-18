Prince Philip unhurt in traffic accident

II's 97-year-old husband emerged unscathed after being involved in a road traffic accident near the monarch's Sandringham Estate on Thursday, said in a statement.

"The was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," said a

"The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. attended the scene," it added.

The couple spend most of the winter at the residence in Norfolk, south east England, which continues to operate as a sporting estate.

Philip, known for his forthright manner and off-colour jokes, formally retired from public life in 2017.

Born a of and Denmark, he married then on November 20, 1947 at in

On in 1997, she said of him: "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)