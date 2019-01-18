J-K Police issues advisory ahead of R-Day

In view of threat of terrorist attack during the forthcoming Republic Day, Police Thursday issued advisory to officers, asking them to remain vigil round-the-clock as several new check-points have been set up for frisking of people here.

The present security situation in the state and impending threats from anti-national elements, some nakas and frisking points have been established in the city as well as rural areas for the security and safety of the people, advisory issued by the

"People are requested to cooperate with police at naka and frisking points. Do not feel it as harassment by police," it said.

The advisory said that from the security point of view, it is requested to all the school managements in the district to not allow any stranger and give necessary precautionary instructions tostudents.

People are also requested to take preventive actions like not touching any abandoned object, informing police immediately on seeing any suspecious person and object or material.

"If you have any information about any anti-national and anti-social elements, please contact your nearest police station or dial which is available round-the-clock," the advisory said.

It asked passengers travelling in vehicles to be alert while tavelling and going at crowded places like - bus stand, railway station, shopping complex, malls, hospitals.

The advisory said that all the station house officers and incharge police posts have been directed to remain present in their respective jurisdiction round-the-clock.

The incharge border police posts have been directed to keep a vigil on infiltration routes used by anti-national elements in the past, it said.

Village defence committee members, numberdars and chowkidars are directed to cooperate with police while performing their duties for safety and security, especially in view of the forthcoming and ceasefire violation by on the International Border and the Line of Control.

