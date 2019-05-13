Inox Leisure Q4 profit falls 16.65 pc at Rs 48.08 crore

-
Multiplex operator Inox Leisure Monday reported a 16.65 per cent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 48.08 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 57.69 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total income stood at Rs 484.09 crore, up 46.76 per cent from Rs 329.85 crore in the year-ago quarter, Inox Leisure said in a regulatory filing.
Total expenses during the quarter under review were at Rs 410.93 crore, up 32.29 per cent, as against Rs 310.61 crore reported in the last quarter of 2017-18.
For the entire 2018-19, Inox Leisure posted a profit of Rs 133.49 crore, as against Rs 114.63 crore in the previous year.
Its total income was at Rs 1,707.1 crore as compared to Rs 1,362.58 crore in 2017-18.
Shares of Inox Leisure were trading 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 305.65 apiece on BSE.
