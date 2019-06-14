Integrate area's development with economic growth of people: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Friday stressed upon the need of an all-inclusive development of an area, integrating it with the economic growth of the local people.

Accordingly, Adityanath asked development authorities of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna expressway industrial areas to ensure the development of their respective areas while providing for employment opportunities to local youths in various projects by imparting requisite skills to them, if needed.

The outlined his vision of development during a joint review meeting of the workings of (NOIDA), (GNIDA), (YEIDA).

It will not be proper to develop areas ignoring the aspiration of local youths, said Yogi, adding the development of areas should ensure an improved living standard of the local people.

With the top brass of three development authorities attending the meeting, the asked them to work together to ensure a comprehensive growth of the area while providing for the safety, security and opportunities of the economic growth to the local people.

He asked Nagar administration to make economic growth of local youths part of the development of various cities in its jurisdiction.

When we develop areas, we should also try and employ local youths depending on their skills. If need be, we should also improve their skills and make them employable, he said.

He said the district administration should ensure skills development of youths as per the job requirement in that area.

I am not suggesting to employ unqualified youths but we can always help them acquire the requisite skills and employ them," he said.

He also suggested roping in private firms in skill development programmes for the youths under their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Adityanath also impressed upon the district administration the immediate need to improve the road traffic situation, waste disposal and general safety of people, saying that people visiting Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas must feel a positive change in the region.

Well-kept parks, functioning public gyms build perceptions about a city being developed, he said, adding that the development should be as per the 'Smart City' criterion.

Considering the three authorities' requests to fill their vacancies, the chief minister said the government would extend all possible support to them to recruit employees.

He also suggested authorities to plan their spending with an objective to make peoples' lives more comfortable.

Authorities should spend money on projects that bring benefit to the local people, he added.

He said authorities should plan development that can work on a long term.

will be ready in next couple of years, hence the development around the airport should be done considering long term requirements of that area, he added.

The chief minister also asked authorities to ensure inclusive growth in the region by ensuring proper development in villages and providing basic amenities in rural areas.

Adityanath also expressed concern over the pollution of the and asked officials to work towards improving its condition.

He asked the NOIDA, GNIDA, and YEIDA to work towards increasing their revenues and reducing expenses.

UP and Nagar were also present in the meeting along with Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Greater Noida-Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)