Raj PWD engineer in ACB net; disproportionate assets of around Rs 16 crore seized

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan has registered a disproportionate assets case against an executive engineer of the Public Works Department here and seized documents of assets worth around Rs 16 crore, officials said Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, five ACB teams searched different locations belonging to Executive Engineer Raghuveer Prasad Meena on Thursday and recovered documents of immovable assets, including plots, houses and showrooms worth Rs 15 crore, an ACB official said.

Rupees 2.5 lakh in cash and 633 Singapore dollars were also recovered from Meena's house.

The officer also owns two cars among which one is an expensive sports utility vehicle, the ACB said.

Besides, 12 bank accounts and one locker have been seized.

The search at his residence is still going on which is being monitored by ADG (AC) Saurabh Srivastava and SP Sharad Chaudhary.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 22:40 IST

